1 A fine year for Yu

Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu is training and competing with more confidence after her joint singles bronze at the Asian Games. Her $136,000 payout for that as well as two Commonwealth Games golds and two silvers is coming in handy as well, as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics. At last night's Major Games Award Programme dinner, a total of $2.57 million was given out to 53 medallists, with swimmer Joseph Schooling earning the most - $340,000.

2 PM on key to Asean's growth

Asean's strong belief that multilateralism and working together are key to its growth and stability was underlined by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the opening ceremony of the Asean Summit. "We are determined to maintain an open, inclusive and Asean-centric regional architecture," he said.

3 Fee guidelines for surgery

The Ministry of Health published on its website fee benchmarks for 222 common surgical procedures, such as hip replacement, by private surgeons in Singapore. The move is aimed at letting private sector healthcare providers set appropriate charges.



Singapore paraglider Ng Kok Choong helped to rescue a girl and her mother trapped under rubble in Palu. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PRISCILLA LUO



4 Heroes amid tragedies

Amid each tragedy, there are thousands volunteering and responding to the call for aid, including many who willingly risk life and limb for their fellow men, regardless of their race, religion or nationality. Even as Indonesia counts the costs of the disasters it has suffered in recent months, there has been no shortage of heroes.

5 Final farewell to Louis Cha

Prominent figures, friends and family bid their final goodbye to well-loved Chinese martial arts novelist Louis Cha yesterday. The literary giant, better known by his pen name Jin Yong, died in Hong Kong at the age of 94 on Oct 30. The renowned writer penned a total of 15 swashbuckling gongfu fantasies before putting his pen down in 1972.

6 Opening up benefits China

Pressures from trading partners aside, China's own interests will push up its imports, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

7 Hints of next PM

The line-up of the People's Action Party's (PAP) office-holders is expected to be settled in about two weeks. The choice of first and second assistant secretary-general posts - and potentially the next prime minister - has narrowed to Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, say sources.

8 Doc jailed over deception

Singaporean doctor Ler Teck Siang, 36, submitted his own blood sample in place of his HIV-positive American boyfriend's in order to help him get an employment pass here. Ler, who was found guilty in September, was sentenced to two years in jail.

9 CapitaLand, GIC in tie-up

Real estate giant CapitaLand and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have entered a joint venture to buy Shanghai's tallest twin towers for $2.54 billion.

10 Netflix eyes cheaper plan

In a bid to attract more customers, Netflix plans to test a lower-priced version of its film-and television-streaming service in some markets. The company, however, has not committed to lowering prices anywhere.

