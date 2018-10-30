1 MMA star sets new goals

American mixed martial arts star Demetrious Johnson yesterday explained why he jumped ship from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to join the Singapore-based One Championship. The 32-year-old said he has accomplished all he could with UFC after defending his flyweight title 11 times, and now looks forward to "new goals" with One.

2 Questions after crash

Indonesia was left to grapple with several questions after a Lion Air flight bound for Pangkal Pinang with 189 people on board crashed into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta yesterday morning, with no survivors found so far.

3 Minimum wage debate

A debate on the minimum wage has seen the likes of Ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh and former labour chief Lim Boon Heng weighing in on how the incomes of Singapore's low-wage workers should be lifted.

4 The future of Asian media

Asian media bosses believe their organisations need to find ways to cooperate more closely in the face of global headwinds, as well as to succeed in the long-term goal of fostering a greater East Asian community.

5 Call to fight climate change

The world must step up cooperation to fight climate change the same way it did to thwart nuclear war, former US secretary of state John Kerry said yesterday at the Our Ocean Conference in Bali.

Mr Kerry called for a non-proliferation treaty for pollution in the oceans which he said must be protected to solve climate change.

6 NZ a trusted ally to Asean

The liberal world order is under assault, with free trade, globalisation and multilateralism being undermined. In these testing times, New Zealand has shown itself to be a reliable friend to Asean, says Ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh.

Asean's energy efficiency goals of reducing its energy intensity by more than 20 per cent in 2016 compared to 2005 levels have been exceeded before its 2020 target. This was announced at the Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting held together with Singapore International Energy Week.

8 Roach to be extradited here

Canadian national David James Roach, who is suspected of robbing the Holland Village branch of Standard Chartered Bank in 2016, will face charges in Singapore after the United Kingdom's Secretary of State ordered his extradition. Roach, 28, has been held in Britain since Jan 11 after he was arrested in London.

9 Chinese tourists skip US

The trade war may have dampened the travel sentiments of Chinese tourists to the United States, with fewer than expected taking a vacation in the US during the week-long National Day holidays.

Tragedy is at the root of a great deal of the comedy by American humorist David Sedaris, who at 61 has authored 10 books which have more than 10 million copies in print. He will be visiting Singapore for the first time to speak at the Singapore Writers Festival this weekend.

VIDEO

Extreme inks

With a full-blown face tattoo inspired by graffiti, Mr Akira Ong attracts plenty of stares. Find out why he decided to get himself inked in such a manner. http://str.sg/ohKW

VIDEO

From shackles to jail cell

The Straits Times gets unprecedented access to see a convict's typical journey from the State Courts lock-up facility to Changi Prison Complex. http://str.sg/ohjs