Singaporean equestrienne Caroline Chew has qualified for next month's World Equestrian Games in the United States, after finishing fourth in dressage at last week's Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup in Hickstead, Britain.

Following lapses that led to the death of Corporal First Class Dave Lee in April, the Singapore Armed Forces has introduced measures, such as expanding the use of purpose-built cooling pads, to improve the way it manages heat injuries among national servicemen.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth does not favour individual sports over team sports, and objectively assesses national sports associations' development plans and targets, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said in Parliament yesterday.

Mr Lei Chuang, who resigned last month as the head of a prominent charity he founded, is one of the many public figures in China who has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in the past few weeks. At least 30 victim accounts have been posted on social media in a crucial boost to China's fledgling #MeToo movement.

United States President Donald Trump has offered his clearest public acknowledgement that his oldest son Donald Trump Jr met Ms Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Kremlin-aligned lawyer, at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign to "get information on an opponent".

To catch diabetic foot problems early and prevent amputations, polyclinics have been stepping up their efforts, such as fast-tracking hospital referrals for patients who need it most and introducing podiatrists to treat conditions that put diabetics at risk of developing wounds.

After Cambodia's polls, the focus is on Thailand and whether its much-delayed election will be held. The signs, however, point to a resistance to change despite new rules and new parties, says Dr Thitinan Pongsudhirak of Chulalongkorn University.

A 48-year-old chief executive's $60,000 bail was revoked after the High Court found him guilty of sexually assaulting his son's nine-year-old classmate.

Jasper Fforde, the best-selling British author behind the Thursday Next series, has come up with a standalone novel, Early Riser, in which the winters are long and terrible.

OCBC Bank is pursuing an idea of a "digital bank" in Indonesia, its chief executive officer Samuel Tsien said yesterday, as he unveiled a 16 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit to $1.21 billion.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Good morning, Singapore

In the first episode of new video miniseries Before 10am, we meet Mr Saravanan Elangkovan, the Singapore Zoo's assistant director of zoology. The five-part series, produced by Alyssa Woo, is on people who start work before or at sunrise. str.sg/bf10-zoo

SEE HOME

WEB SPECIAL

In tune for National Day

Patriotic music videos usually make their rounds on social media when National Day is near. This year is no exception, with releases from local a cappella groups and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra. str.sg/odBL