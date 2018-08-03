1 No plans to quit: Lin Dan

Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan (above) insisted he will not call time on his career after his bid for a sixth World Championships title ended with a 21-15, 21-9 defeat by compatriot Shi Yuqi in the last 16 in Nanjing, China, yesterday. The 34-year-old said: "One thing I am sure is that as long as I have the capacity and the time to fight, I will carry on for as long as I can."

2 Boost for multilateralism

Asean countries yesterday pledged unanimously to uphold the multilateral, rules-based system that has enabled the region to prosper. Their clear statement, agreed on by all 10 members as their foreign ministers met in Singapore, comes amid a rise in nationalist and protectionist sentiment globally.



3 Trump seeks end to probe

United States President Donald Trump (above) has called on Attorney-General Jeff Sessions to end the special counsel's inquiry into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, issuing an unambiguous directive on Twitter to shut down a probe that even now is scrutinising his tweets for proof of obstruction.

4 Need to focus on e-waste

Electronic, not plastic, waste is the pressing issue facing Singapore, said Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli. While plastics were being collected properly and then incinerated, he said people underestimated the toxicity of e-waste.

5 New tie-up for election?

A third alliance may emerge to contest Indonesia's presidential election next year. Political analysts and insiders said The National Mandate Party and Prosperous Justice Party are trying to prise the National Awakening Party away from President Joko Widodo's coalition to form their own ticket.

6 Hollywood's take on India

The state of India's relations with the United States can be captured in many ways, not least in the way it is portrayed in the latest Tom Cruise thriller, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

7 Dynamic pricing for Ryde

Soon, you can find out your taxi fares up front instead of going by the meter when you make a booking on the Ryde app. This means fares with the ride-hailing service will increase and decrease based on demand.

8 Scientist eggs on research

Swiss pharma veteran Alex Matter said Singapore's researchers must continue to chase after treatments for diseases like cancer.

9 DBS worried over trade row

DBS Group Holdings pointed to heightened economic uncertainty in this half of the year, with concerns that United States-China trade tensions could have an impact on its operations.

10 Keep eye on bold colours

Bold eyeshadow colours in a palette tend to get overlooked, but with some experimentation and courage, they could become mainstays in one's make-up repertoire, writes correspondent Venessa Lee.

