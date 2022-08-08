10 Lankan athletes missing in likely bid to find work

LONDON • Ten members of crisis-hit Sri Lanka's Commonwealth Games contingent in Birmingham have disappeared in a suspected attempt to remain in Britain, a top sports official told Agence France-Presse yesterday.

The nine athletes and a manager vanished after completing their events, the Sri Lankan official said, requesting anonymity.

Three of them - judoka Chamila Dilani, her manager Asela de Silva, and wrestler Shanith Chathuranga - had disappeared last week, prompting a police complaint by the Sri Lankan officials.

"Since then, another seven have vanished," a Sri Lankan official said. "We suspect they want to remain in the UK, possibly to get employment."

British police have located the trio who have disappeared, but as no local laws have been violated and their visas remain valid for six months, no action has been taken.

The West Midlands police force, which covers Birmingham, said it was looking into reports of other Sri Lankans going missing, and said "enquiries continue to ensure they are safe and well".

The local authorities declined to comment further, while Britain's Interior Ministry also refused to comment.

There have been past incidents involving missing Sri Lankan athletes at major sporting events, with the island state currently suffering its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

The athletics programme in Birmingham wrapped up yesterday, with Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber winning the javelin gold.

A bronze medallist in 2014 and runner-up in 2018, the world champion was nearly prevented from appearing here after testing positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the Games.

But with the javelin final taking place only on the penultimate day of Commonwealth action, it was enough time for Barber to recover.

The 30-year-old threw 64.43m to pip compatriot Mackenzie Little by 16cm to the gold, while India's Annu Rani (60m) took the bronze.

"I wasn't going to let it (Covid-19) affect my performance today," said Barber.

"I had great confidence from the worlds and a good feel for my javelin, and I trusted that process... my mentality is every throw is an opportunity to show what I'm capable of."

Later, Zambian teenager Muzala Samukonga won his nation's first Games 400m title in 44.66sec but exited the stadium in a wheelchair, after tripping over a low advertising hoarding as he ran to collect his national flag.

