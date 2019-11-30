1 Play Sports aims to showcase young local sporting talent in partnership with Singtel TV

SINGAPORE - 1 Play Sports has announced a partnership with Singtel TV that will see local sports content being delivered on Singtel TV Ch113 every weekday from 4-8pm.

Competitions from the Ministry of Education's National School Games to the professional leagues of the National Sporting Associations will now get exposure on the platform.

In a press statement, 1 Play Sports chief executive Mohit Lalvani said: "Giving young talent a platform to showcase its heroes is what 1 Play Sports is about. In the process we hope to build communities bound by the most well spoken language, sports.

"With our many partnerships including that with Singtel, we will build a better world through the values that sports brings. Teamwork, integrity all brought together by a passion for excellence."

1 Play Sports is a local start-up that began operations in December 2018. Within a span of 12 months, the new tech broadcast company has livestreamed competitions such as the World Pencak Silat Championships, Singapore Premier League, Netball Nation's Cup, as well as Singapore School Sports, along with many other National Sporting Associations' competitions.