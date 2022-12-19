Zouk mosaic basin among 3 ‘missing’ iconic works of art rehomed

SINGAPORE - In 2017, after Zouk left its Jiak Kim Street location, a group that included public servants and staff of local art institutions entered the unlit warehouses that had housed the club for 25 years until December 2016, using mobile phones as torches to find their way.

Among them was artist Delia Prvacki, who led the group to the former club’s toilet area, where they rediscovered her mosaic works, which included a washbasin that countless clubbers would have used since 2005 when the works were installed.