Zouk mosaic basin among 3 ‘missing’ iconic works of art rehomed

Artist Delia Prvacki, with her work Water, Starry Night, which has been moved from Zouk in Jiak Kim Street to Rochester Commons. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Ng Keng Gene
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - In 2017, after Zouk left its Jiak Kim Street location, a group that included public servants and staff of local art institutions entered the unlit warehouses that had housed the club for 25 years until December 2016, using mobile phones as torches to find their way.

Among them was artist Delia Prvacki, who led the group to the former club’s toilet area, where they rediscovered her mosaic works, which included a washbasin that countless clubbers would have used since 2005 when the works were installed.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top