Zika cluster in Serangoon Gardens

The first Zika cluster in Singapore this year has emerged, with three cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection in Hemsley Avenue in Serangoon Gardens.

All three cases involved residents in the vicinity, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement yesterday.

There have been seven cases of the Aedes mosquito-borne Zika virus this year as of yesterday.

The NEA noted that the Zika cluster is near a dengue cluster of eight cases formed last month at Bridport Avenue, Cowdray Avenue, Huddington Avenue, Portchester Avenue and Tavistock Avenue.