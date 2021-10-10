Zero-Covid-19 strategy no longer feasible: PM Lee

A zero-Covid-19 strategy is no longer feasible given how infectious the Delta variant is, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as he set out the country's situation and what has changed.

With vaccinations, the virus has become a mild, treatable disease for most, he added, urging people to go about their daily activities as normally as possible, taking necessary precautions and complying with safe management measures.

Key to this shift is updating mindsets to respect the virus but not be paralysed by fear, PM Lee said in an address to the nation yesterday.

Acknowledging Singaporeans' anxieties, he added that many have found it difficult to keep up with new policies and changes to measures, and that he understood their concerns and frustrations.

At the start of the outbreak last year, Singapore was dealing with an unknown disease, and adjusted its strategy as the authorities learnt more about the virus, he said.

"Our original approach was to do our utmost to prevent Singaporeans from being exposed to Covid-19. We tightened safe management measures as much as necessary, to bring cases down to a very low level. We judged this the best way to minimise serious illness and deaths," he said.

"Zero Covid" was the right strategy then and helped avert a huge loss of lives that many countries saw, he added.

"Our population was not yet vaccinated, people had little or no immunity against Covid-19. The consequences of catching the virus were serious. But because the virus was not so infectious then, our measures could work to break the chain of transmission. The strategy succeeded."

But the emergence of the Delta variant has put Singapore in a changed situation, he said.

The variant is highly infectious and has spread all over the world. Even with the whole population vaccinated, Singapore will not be able to stamp it out through lockdowns and restrictions.

Almost every country has accepted this reality, PM Lee added.

HEALTHCARE HEROES Let me say this to all our healthcare workers: I know the enormous stress you are under, and the heavy load that you bear. You have been fighting so hard, for so long. Now we are going through perhaps the most difficult phase of our journey. But it will not last indefinitely. After this surge peaks, things should get better. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, who highlighted the need to protect the healthcare system and workers in order to get through the pandemic safely.

"Furthermore, even if we manage to keep Covid-19 cases down through stringent (safe management measures), the virus will spread swiftly again as soon as we ease up. This is especially true in Singapore, precisely because of our 'zero Covid' strategy."

PM Lee pointed out that the majority of Singaporeans have never experienced an infection and are Covid-naive. This means their natural population immunity is low, and even if they have been vaccinated, they are still at some risk of getting infected.

This is why Singaporeans must be prepared to see quite many Covid-19 cases for some time to come, he said.

BETTER ABLE TO COPE WITH SURGES After this surge stabilises, we may still see future surges... But we will be better able to cope with future surges. Our capacity and processes continue to improve. As more people are exposed to the virus and recover, our immunity levels will increase. Covid-19 will spread less quickly among us. PM LEE, on how Singapore is making steady progress towards a new normal.

Yet Singapore cannot stay locked down and closed off indefinitely, as this would be very costly, he added. "We would be unable to resume our lives, participate in social activities, open our borders, and revive our economy.

"Each time we tighten up, businesses are further disrupted, workers lose jobs, children are deprived of a proper childhood and school life. Families are separated for even longer, especially families with loved ones overseas, and extended families who have not been able to come together.

"All these cause psychological and emotional strain, and mental fatigue for Singaporeans and everyone else here with us, including our migrant workers."

STAY UNITED IN FIGHT AGAINST PANDEMIC The pandemic has brought out the best in Singaporeans. We have stayed united and resolute despite the difficulties. Let's keep that up, and continue working together to complete the journey towards Covid-resilience. PM LEE

PM Lee acknowledged that living with Covid-19 has not been a smooth and easy journey.

When Singapore reached an 80 per cent vaccination rate in August, it eased the heightened alert restrictions with the expectation that cases would go up, as more people resumed activities and interacted with one another.

But the numbers went up more sharply than anticipated because of how infectious the Delta variant was, he said. While the healthcare system was initially able to cope, there were worries that it would come under significant strain. It has, and so have medical personnel here, he added.

"As total cases grow exponentially, the number of serious cases will also grow in step. And when the number of cases grows very large, even 2 per cent of a very large number will translate to many patients needing hospital and ICU (intensive care unit) beds. Our healthcare system would rapidly be overwhelmed.

"That is why last month we tightened up our restrictions. It was to slow down the growth in cases, so that we can ease the burden on our healthcare workers and stabilise our healthcare system."

PM Lee added that the authorities are using this time to further expand healthcare capacity and strengthen its case management.

Singapore is now almost two weeks into its month-long stabilisation phase, which saw tighter restrictions put in place from Sept 27 to Oct 24 to slow the community spread of Covid-19 and buy time for the healthcare system and new protocols, such as the home recovery scheme, to stabilise.

The Prime Minister noted that Singapore has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in the world, and, with Singaporeans' trust and cooperation, one of the highest vaccination rates - at almost 85 per cent of the population.

This has greatly enhanced Singaporeans' protection against the virus, he said.

"The threat of Covid-19 is now mainly to seniors: 60 and above if you are not vaccinated, or 80 and above even if you are vaccinated. So for 98 per cent of us, if we catch Covid-19, we can recover by ourselves at home, just as we would if we had the flu."