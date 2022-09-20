Zaqy witnesses joint exercise by SAF, US Army in Oklahoma

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad was in the United States on Sunday to witness a combined live-firing exercise held by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the US Army.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said Exercise Daring Warrior at Fort Sill in Oklahoma began on Aug 28 and will finish on Tuesday.

Approximately 180 personnel from the SAF and US Army were involved on Sunday, along with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) operated by the 23rd Battalion of the Singapore Artillery, and the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems operated by the US Army's 3-13 Field Artillery Battalion.

Mr Zaqy witnessed the precision strike capabilities of the Himars, Mindef said.

He also interacted with servicemen and women participating in the exercise and thanked them for their commitment and dedication.

Speaking after his visit, Mr Zaqy expressed confidence in the SAF's operational capabilities, highlighting the importance of overseas training opportunities for the military.

He said: "I witnessed first-hand through today's live-firing exercise how the SAF uses such valuable training opportunities to conduct realistic and complex training that cannot be replicated in Singapore due to our space constraints.

"The exercise with the US Army has not only deepened cooperation between the two armies, but also allowed the SAF to benchmark itself against its counterpart."

He added: "During my visit, I witnessed a high level of proficiency and a strong level of teamwork among our personnel as they conducted the live-firing exercise.

"I am confident in their commitment and ability to defend Singapore when called upon."

This year's exercise is the ninth edition of Exercise Daring Warrior, which was first conducted in 2010.

Mindef said that this underscores the excellent and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and the US.

It added that the SAF's training in the US provides valuable opportunities for professional exchanges between the two armed forces, strengthening cooperation and deepening people-to-people ties.

The vast training space in the US also allows the SAF to conduct realistic training to sharpen operational competencies and enhance operational readiness.