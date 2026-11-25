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From the Middle East to AI job fears and PAP renewal, Zaqy Mohamad discusses the challenges facing Singapore.

In this episode of In Your Opinion, ST senior columnist Bhavan Jaipragas sits down with Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad for a wide-ranging conversation about Singapore’s place in an increasingly uncertain world.

Fresh from a visit to the Middle East, Zaqy shares his assessment of the region’s security challenges, the importance of keeping critical waterways open and how Singapore’s defence diplomacy helps it navigate a more dangerous world.

On the domestic front, he discusses the leadership renewal within the People’s Action Party and his priorities for the Malay/Muslim community.

Finally, the two turn to Marsiling – where Zaqy is MP and Bhavan grew up – to discuss the estate’s transformation, the challenges facing older residents and local businesses, and where visitors should go for a good meal.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:48 Middle East turmoil and its impact on Singapore

7:16 The Strait of Hormuz and maritime security

9:29 Singapore’s defence diplomacy and global partnerships

17:01 Job insecurity, AI disruption and retraining workers

26:00 Zaqy recalls losing his job after the collapse of Arthur Andersen

28:35 PAP leadership renewal – continuity versus change

33:15 His priorities as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs

39:05 Gaza, public sentiment and Singapore’s foreign policy

45:59 Marsiling’s rejuvenation and the impact of the RTS Link

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

Host: Bhavan Jaipragas (bhavan@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Executive producers: Danson Cheong & Lynda Hong

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