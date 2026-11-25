In Your Opinion Podcast
Zaqy Mohamad talks on Middle East turmoil, job fears and PAP renewal
In this episode of In Your Opinion, ST senior columnist Bhavan Jaipragas sits down with Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad for a wide-ranging conversation about Singapore’s place in an increasingly uncertain world.
Fresh from a visit to the Middle East, Zaqy shares his assessment of the region’s security challenges, the importance of keeping critical waterways open and how Singapore’s defence diplomacy helps it navigate a more dangerous world.
On the domestic front, he discusses the leadership renewal within the People’s Action Party and his priorities for the Malay/Muslim community.
Finally, the two turn to Marsiling – where Zaqy is MP and Bhavan grew up – to discuss the estate’s transformation, the challenges facing older residents and local businesses, and where visitors should go for a good meal.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:48 Middle East turmoil and its impact on Singapore
7:16 The Strait of Hormuz and maritime security
9:29 Singapore’s defence diplomacy and global partnerships
17:01 Job insecurity, AI disruption and retraining workers
26:00 Zaqy recalls losing his job after the collapse of Arthur Andersen
28:35 PAP leadership renewal – continuity versus change
33:15 His priorities as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs
39:05 Gaza, public sentiment and Singapore’s foreign policy
45:59 Marsiling’s rejuvenation and the impact of the RTS Link
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
Host: Bhavan Jaipragas (bhavan@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Executive producers: Danson Cheong & Lynda Hong
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