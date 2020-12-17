Zaobao readers pick 'zhao', or mask in Chinese, as word of the year

Readers of Lianhe Zaobao have picked "zhao", or mask, as the word of the year in an annual poll.

The poll, which is in its 10th year, invited readers of the flagship Chinese newspaper of Singapore Press Holdings to reflect on the past year and choose a Chinese character out of 10 that best represented local and international news in 2020.

The 10 characters were nominated by a panel of five professionals in various fields and included words like "zai" (disaster) and "zhai" (housebound).

Close to 10,000 votes were cast between Nov 22 and Dec 7.

"Zhao" received about a fifth, or 2,415, of the votes, while "wen" (plague) came in second with 2,026 votes. "Feng" (lockdown) was third with 1,431 votes.

Mr Goh Sin Teck, editor of Lianhe Zaobao and the Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, said he was not surprised that readers chose "zhao".

"With the pandemic, masks have become an inseparable part of our lives, as we breathe and speak through them. Even with a vaccine, wearing masks would still be an important preventive measure for Covid-19," he said.

Ms Han Yong May, NewsHub editor of Chinese Media Group, said: "The word 'zhao' carries different meanings. It is a noun which refers to the masks that we wear (kou zhao). It is also a verb which means 'to provide cover and protection' (zhao zhu)."

The winning word was announced on Monday during an online programme hosted by Ms Lee Lay Ming, NewsHub associate digital platform editor of Chinese Media Group. DJs De Ming and Jing Yun from 96.3 Hao FM unveiled the word after cycling around downtown Singapore along a route that traced out the number "2020".