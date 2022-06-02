YTL Power acquires Hyflux's Tuaspring for $270m

Malaysia-based YTL Power International has completed its acquisition of Hyflux's Tuaspring power station.

In a statement yesterday, the international utility group said its wholly owned subsidiary, YTL PowerSeraya, had completed the purchase at $270 million in cash.

It noted that the original purchase consideration was $331.45 million, which was to be settled by a combination of $230 million in cash, $101.45 million in shares and shareholder loans in a holding company of YTL PowerSeraya. YTL Power did not elaborate further on why the deal was restructured.

YTL Power managing director Yeoh Seok Hong said: "Tuaspring's combined cycle power station complements the group's existing power generation assets in Singapore, creating significant synergies across our portfolio of utility businesses.

"The Tuaspring plant is one of the most technologically advanced assets on Singapore's power generation grid and this was a sound opportunity to acquire a well-structured, operating asset with a proven operational track record, enabling us to consolidate our power generation capacity in Singapore".

Following the purchase, YTL PowerSeraya is now one of Singapore's largest power generation companies by registered capacity, based on Energy Market Authority statistics as at March last year.

The firm also runs electricity retailer Geneco in Singapore.

It will add about 396MW to YTL PowerSeraya's existing 2,402MW capacity, making it second to Senoko Energy's 2,807MW.

The Tuaspring power station was commissioned in 2016 and was originally constructed as part of a desalination project under a private-public partnership project between national water agency PUB and Hyflux.

PUB had in 2011 signed a water purchase agreement with Hyflux's wholly owned subsidiary Tuaspring Pte Ltd.

Under the agreement, Tuaspring had to deliver up to 318 million litres of desalinated water per day to PUB for 25 years, from 2013 to 2038.

The integrated water and power project, which cost Hyflux $1.05 billion, meant that power could be generated on-site for the desalination process, while Hyflux could sell excess power generated.

But in February 2017, about a year after Hyflux started selling electricity to the grid - the desalination plant had opened earlier in 2013 - the integrated Tuaspring project failed to make a profit.

The desalination plant was subsequently taken over by PUB in May 2019 following the termination of the water purchase agreement. This was to safeguard Singapore's water supply after the agency found that Hyflux's financial position was untenable.

In March 2019, Hyflux said that Maybank, its biggest secured creditor, had appointed receivers and managers from insolvency firm Ferrier Hodgson to take over the power plant.