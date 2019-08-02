YouTuber Preetipls and brother Subhas Nair apologise for 'any hurt that was unintentionally caused' by rap video

SINGAPORE - Local YouTube star Preeti Nair on Friday (Aug 2) apologised for any hurt that was caused by the online rap video she created that was alleged to contain offensive content.

In a statement on her Instagram and Facebook pages that was signed off by her and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, she wrote: "We're sorry for any hurt that was unintentionally caused. Behind this music video is an initiative to provide greater consciousness to consumers, corporations, and the many faces of Singapore."

The online rap video, titled K. Muthusamy, has been the subject of a police investigation after Ms Preeti, more commonly known as Preetipls, made it in response to a recent "brownface" advertisement by e-payments website epaysg.com.

Ms Preeti said in her statement on Friday: "The message behind this music video is that opportunities must be for everyone.

"For that reason, K. Muthusamy, well-known for his ability to address privilege, power and censorship in a single production in a light-hearted way, was selected as the face of this music video.

"He speaks to characters from all walks of life in Singapore, bringing home the point that only some people truly pay."

The 2min 50sec video was posted on Facebook and YouTube on Monday, but was taken down from the social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority said it issued a notice to the publishers to take down the video, and they complied.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam told reporters on Tuesday that the rap video "crosses the line" and is not acceptable.

He said: "When you use four-letter words, vulgar language, attack another race, put it out in public, we have to draw the line and say not acceptable."