Youth with mental health issues can soon get help closer to home

Young people facing mental health issues can soon receive care closer to their homes under a new community-based programme.

Four social service agencies (SSAs) have been roped in under a pilot initiative to help those aged between 13 and 19 who have mild-to-moderate symptoms.

Under the initiative, these young people will get help for conditions such as stress-related disorders, depression, addictions and self-harm behaviour.

The programme will cover two groups of youth - those who have sought help at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) but were not admitted and may still require some community support, and those who were discharged from a psychiatric ward or are receiving follow-up treatment at specialist clinics.

The programme, launched by President Halimah Yacob yesterday, will be run by Club Heal, the Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH), the Singapore Children's Society and Touch Community Services. It is funded by the President's Challenge (PC) charity in conjunction with IMH.

The pilot initiative will be carried out in phases, starting with SSAs recruiting allied health professionals such as psychologists and social workers. IMH will carry out training for these staff, and start referring cases to the SSAs from January next year.

Madam Halimah noted in her speech at the launch that there are many who fear stigmatisation in seeking help at IMH.

"More can be done to build a community of care, by equipping SSAs with the capabilities to provide basic assessment and timely interventions," she said.

The PC-IMH programme will serve as an important bridge between hospitalisation and home care for young people with mental health issues, she added.

IMH will compile and provide a set of common training requirements to the four SSAs. The training will cover interview and assessment skills and an understanding of common mental health conditions.

Associate Professor Lee Cheng, clinical director at IMH's office of population health and vice-president of SAMH, said: "Recovering from a mental health condition is often daunting for our youth, but if there is a social service partner journeying with them, they can be better assured of a good recovery."

Such an initiative comes on the back of the rising incidence of mental health issues among young people in recent years. Madam Halimah noted that the number seen at IMH for depression has increased by about 60 per cent between 2015 and 2020.

The PC-IMH initiative received a boost yesterday, with a $1.5 million contribution from charitable foundation Ngee Ann Kongsi and $500,000 from Raffles Medical Group.

Raffles Medical executive chairman Loo Choon Yong said: "There is a need for this initiative as we know Covid-19 has put a lot of stress on the mental health of youth. We do not want our youth to get into trouble with the pandemic stress added to their usual stress."

Yesterday, SAMH launched a virtual photo exhibition featuring works by 13 people, aged 15 to 30, who face mental health challenges.

The exhibition can be viewed at tinyurl.com/Curiography2022 till March 31.