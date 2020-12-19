Youth under probe for entering rhino enclosure

The police are investigating an incident involving a youth who trespassed into the white rhinoceros enclosure at the Singapore Zoo on Thursday.

Videos being circulated show the man doing a backflip inside the enclosure, before leaping over the barricade and back onto the visitors' footpath. Four rhinos can be seen inside the enclosure.

The original video was uploaded onto the youth's TikTok account, which has around 33,000 followers, but it appears to have been taken down.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore told The Straits Times that it filed a police report on Thursday.

It condemned the youth's actions in an Instagram story posted yesterday, calling it a "reckless and mindless act which is socially irresponsible, extremely dangerous and simply disrespectful to wildlife and animals".

The zoo operator also urged people not to pull such stunts as lives could be put in danger.

In November 2008, a 32-year-old Malaysian man was mauled to death by three white tigers after deliberately climbing into an exhibit at the Singapore Zoo.

The man, who worked as a cleaner, had jumped into the moat that separated the tigers from visitors and waded towards the creatures. He was attacked and killed in full view of shocked onlookers.

A state coroner ruled the case as a suicide in 2009.

Wong Shiying