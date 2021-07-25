Youth passion on social issues positive but patience is key: Sim Ann

In their zest for pursuing ideals like social justice and rooting out discrimination, it can sometimes feel like young people want deep-lying societal issues of inequities and inequality to disappear overnight.

While this is positive, the reality is that Singapore needs to consider an approach and pace of change that is acceptable to society at large, said Senior Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann yesterday.

"We need some patience," she told participants at a dialogue on the Chinese community's role in Singapore's multiculturalism, jointly organised by government feedback unit Reach and Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

She urged youth who are passionate about contributing to a better, fairer society to step forward and put their ideas into action.

In her opening remarks, Ms Sim, who spoke mostly in Mandarin, explained concepts familiar to youth today - such as cancel culture, which has been defined by some as an avenue for seeking justice when failed by traditional institutions, but also viewed by others as mob-style vigilantism. She noted that cancel culture also includes championing the cause of vulnerable or disadvantaged communities, including racial minorities.

Relatedly, woke culture refers to a political awareness of social injustices such as racial or gender discrimination, said Ms Sim.

Having impacted societal relations and college campuses in the United States, the influence of cancel and woke culture can also be seen in Singapore - in part with the Internet transmitting ideas quickly, but also because concepts like social justice and discrimination have universal appeal.

"One could swop out the 'white' in white privilege and replace it with another majority race when discussing race and racism outside of the US. This is how Chinese privilege came about," said Ms Sim.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who was among those on a panel with Ms Sim, noted that in every society, being part of the majority brings certain advantages, but said this was not the same as privilege. He added: "The majority have to be sensitive. Even when you don't intend to be insensitive, well-meaning words, well-meaning gestures may be offensive at times."

Ms Sim also observed that in Singapore, discussions about such concepts are almost exclusively in English, while Chinese-educated and Mandarin-speaking people remain less aware.

"There aren't even widely known translated terms in Chinese for 'cancel culture' or 'woke'," she said. "Furthermore, when it comes to issues to do with race, our Chinese community tends to be reluctant to speak about it."

This gap, she added, has now been bridged "due to the interest generated by recent high-profile incidents related to racism, as well as repeated mentions of Chinese privilege, which the Chinese community surely must respond to".

She encouraged youth to do their part to combat privilege or discrimination, and to make use of available public sector resources.

The Young ChangeMakers grant supporting community causes and Our Singapore Fund for ground-up projects are some avenues where young people can bring their ideas, networks and time to.

"Society also benefits because as long as you have passion and ideals, and you have the determination to see this through, you're going to leave Singapore a slightly better place than how you found it," said Ms Sim.