Youth discuss climate change, community solutions at summit

Robots made up of chopsticks, a smart Braille keyboard and wastewater filters made of coconut husks were among projects by youth entrepreneurs that were on display at a summit yesterday.

The robots are the pride and joy of local youth start-up Stick 'Em, a 10-member team that aims to bring robotics to children at one-tenth the cost of traditional robotics kits.

A few of the Stick 'Em team members were among more than 250 young people across the Asia-Pacific who gathered in Singapore for a summit aimed at discussing solutions for current issues, such as climate change.

The Youth Co:Lab Summit, in its fourth iteration, is being hosted in Singapore for the first time. The last in-person summit was held in Hanoi in 2019.

The two-day event, which ends today, is organised by Citi Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme, in partnership with the National Youth Council. It is held at Shaw Foundation Alumni House in Kent Ridge, and has panels on climate action and roles youth entrepreneurs can play in developing solutions for the community.

The co-founder of Stick 'Em, Mr Adam Huh Dam, 23, said he and his team members were excited to be at their first international summit as they are eyeing a larger market beyond Singapore. The first-year student at Singapore University of Technology and Design said: "We are using this opportunity to gain global context and... learn what is needed in other countries so that we can better serve their needs."

He said the start-up has sold products like their chopstick robotics kits to 700 children from three primary schools, two secondary schools and organisations such as the Singapore Red Cross.

In the next five years, he hopes his team will have made inroads in the global market.

Speaking at the summit's opening, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan said that youth, "over the last few years, have really faced many different challenges, and they will face even more challenges. But where there are challenges, there are opportunities".

He said young people are natives of the digital platforms on which their enterprises and ideas can see fruition, and they can make an impact in areas like climate change and support for the vulnerable.

Panellist Thary Vorn, chief executive and co-founder of Cambodian wastewater management enterprise SUDrain, said society can tap the ideas of youth. "The role of young entrepreneurs is really important. They have amazing creativity and they have a lot of ideas, they need more space for their voices," she said.

"There needs to be more support, not only financially, but through mentoring and networking, so that they can collaborate with each other across borders too.

"Climate issues don't just affect one country, we have to work together to find solutions."