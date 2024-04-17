Younger Singaporeans financially prudent, but some buy things to be happy: IPS poll

SINGAPORE - Younger adults here are not really impulsive spenders and likely to spend within their means, but a substantial number will buy stuff that makes them happy without worrying about the future, according to a survey.

Overall, the respondents demonstrated prudence in their financial behaviours and keep within their means for day-to-day expenses. They are also unlikely to take out loans or use credit on impulse, the joint survey by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and CNA noted.

The majority (88.8 per cent) said they spend within their income every month. Almost half indicated food as one of their top two expenditures (46.2 per cent), followed by loan payments (25.5 per cent), clothes and footwear (18.9 per cent), and allowance for children, parents or other dependants (17.4 per cent).

More than nine in 10 have felt personally affected by the rising cost of living, with higher-income earners less affected. The top two ways to cope are keeping to a fixed budget and deferring purchases until prices become affordable.

Higher-income earners are also more likely to use credit cards to cope with rising costs, while lower-income earners are more likely to defer purchases.

Nearly nine in 10 respondents would cut down on spending if they notice they are spending beyond their means. But six in 10 said they prefer to spend on things that make them happy and not worry about the future.

The survey on the financial behaviours of younger Singapore residents was done by IPS researchers Dr Teo Kay Key, Dr Mathew Mathews and Ms Samantha Nah. It was published on April 15.