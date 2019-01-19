Young scientists pow wow in Singapore to discuss latest breakthroughs

The Global Young Scientists Summit kicks off in Singapore tomorrow with more than 200 researchers gathering to discuss the latest breakthroughs in science and technology.

The summit will focus on the latest advances in science and technology, and how research can develop solutions to address major global challenges.

The young scientists, aged 35 and below, hail from 23 countries.

At the summit, they will have the opportunity to be mentored by Nobel laureates and other eminent researchers in disciplines including chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics, computer science and engineering.

Apart from getting up close with their heroes, the young researchers will get to discuss with them more personal topics, and ask questions about their experiences, as well as get advice on career opportunities in their fields.

There is a line-up of 16 speakers at the summit - including recipients of the Nobel Prize, Fields Medal, Millennium Technology Prize and Turing Award - who will be giving presentations.

They will give lectures on topics such as "Mathematics: Science or Art?", "A Wonderful Life in Science", and "Basic Scientific Research and the Quantity of Life".

They will chair panel discussions on topics such as the future of medicine and healthcare, and the human side of science. They will also offer insights into key trends and discoveries in scientific research and technology.

Participants will get to visit universities, research institutions and public agencies to find out how science and technology solutions are developed in Singapore to meet the nation's needs.

To engage the layman in scientific research, some lectures and panel discussions at the summit will be open to the public. These events will be held at Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Technology and Design, Victoria Junior College and National Library Building.

The seventh edition of the summit, organised by the National Research Foundation Singapore, will end next Friday.