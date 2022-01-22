Young people aged 12-17 can get booster dose from next month

Young people aged 12 to 17 will have to take a Covid-19 booster shot to keep their fully vaccinated status from March 14, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

This comes as the Booster Vaccination Programme, previously recommended only for those aged 18 and above, was extended to people in the younger age group.

The ministry said it will progressively send out invites to those eligible to receive the booster dose from early next month, starting with those aged 16 to 17 before moving on to those aged 12 to 15.

"If you are in this age group and you have received an SMS invitation to receive your booster shot, go and get your jab promptly," urged Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a press conference held yesterday by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

Mr Ong said that countries such as the United States, Chile, Qatar and Israel have already started giving booster shots to those in this age group.

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination has reviewed data from these countries and is satisfied that the boosters are safe and effective for the young people, he added.

With this latest move, those aged 12 to 17 will be considered fully vaccinated for only 270 days after completing their primary vaccination, consisting of two shots of an mRNA or three shots of the Sinovac/Sinopharm vaccine.

This means they will have to take a booster shot to remain fully vaccinated, and this requirement will take effect from March 14.

Singapore's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, said vaccine protection in such adolescents wanes over time, even if protection against severe infections "remains robust".

This has been observed to happen from about six months following the last vaccine dose, a more "gradual rate" compared with adults, he added.

Prof Mak also said that based on the experience in the US, Britain and Israel, vaccinated adolescents are as vulnerable to breakthrough infections as adults, and boosters have been shown to increase protection against the Omicron variant.

He added that local and international data has shown that the safety profile and side effects of the booster dose are comparable to those of the first two doses, and there is a significantly lower risk of myocarditis, or heart inflammation.

MOH said it will send an SMS to the parents and guardians of those aged between 12 and 17, if their numbers have been registered during the primary round of vaccinations.

This will contain a personalised booking link through which parents can give their consent for the shots, which is required before those aged 12 to 17 can make an appointment.

Those taking the jab can do so at any vaccination centre offering the Pfizer vaccine, and will need to take along their student identification or other forms of identification for verification purposes.

Those aged 13 and above can go for the vaccination appointment on their own. However, those who are 12 and students in special education schools will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their vaccination.

Meanwhile, those aged 12 to 17 who are medically ineligible for the Pfizer vaccine will be offered a Sinovac dose under a dedicated public health programme.

This will also be extended to children aged five to 11 who are medically ineligible for the Pfizer vaccine for their primary vaccination jabs.