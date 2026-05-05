Young duo behind viral political explainer videos win top prize at SPH journalism awards

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ST journalists Christie Chiu and Wong Yang won the Editor-in-Chief Award and ST’s Young Journalist of the Year award at SPH Media’s annual English, Malay and Tamil Media Group award ceremony on May 5.

SINGAPORE – What began as an effort to make politics accessible and engaging to young Singaporeans during the 2025 General Election quickly became a viral success for journalists Wong Yang and Christie Chiu.

The duo from The Straits Times, better known as “Gerry and Mandy” on the publication’s social media platforms, fronted ST’s explainer video series on politics and current affairs during the election.

The series took an entertaining approach to make complex news topics accessible and informative, melding deep reporting and research with a Gen Z sensibility.

Mr Wong, 26, and Ms Chiu, 25, on May 5 won the Editor-in-Chief Award at SPH Media’s annual English, Malay and Tamil Media (EMTM) Group award ceremony.

The pair, who also won ST’s Young Journalist of the Year award, said they were especially grateful to their supervisor Danson Cheong and colleagues who pushed them and placed their trust in them. Their video team includes Ms Farzanah Friday, Ms Vera Ang and Mr Chong Lii.

The ceremony took place in the SPH Media auditorium at Toa Payoh North.

Ms Chiu recalled her most memorable video in the series, on young voters and why their vote matters, which br oke down the importance of voting.

“In conversation with our own friends, we found that some young people can be quite disillusioned about the local (voting) system and feel that there’s no point in voting,” she said.

“We broke down moments whe n elected MPs spoke up about certain issues and enacted change,” added Ms Chiu, noting that this extended to everyday concerns such as owning cats in Housing Board flats .

She said the video sparked nuanced and productive dialogue in the comment sections.



Mr Wong said that because of their content, people have recognised the duo on the street. “It is very nice that people come to us with feedback and compliments. We really appreciate it.”

People have told him that the videos have changed their perceptions of ST and Singapore politics, he added.

ST’s Story of the Year a ward went to Vaping: The Invisible Crisis, which cast a spotlight on the scourge of vapes.

Launched in July 2025, the anti-vaping campaign spanned multiple platforms, from news stories to videos and photos, with the aim of educating the public about the dangers of drug-laced vapes .

The team approached the topic from various angles, including the perspective of families that failed to wean their loved ones off the addiction and how pervasive vaping h ad become in schools.

The idea first came to deputy news editor Andre Yeo during a holiday to the UK in late 2023, wh en he was shocked at seeing p eople openly vaping with their children and streets lined with vape shops.

“In Singapore, vaping had been banned since 2018. But there were still gaps in the system, and more had to be done before more people got addicted to it,” said the 53-year-old.

“There were videos of people walking incoherently, staggering around on MRT trains like zombies,” Mr Yeo added, giving him a sense of urgency to make the campaign happen.

ST deputy news editor Andre Yeo received ST’s Story of the Year award on behalf of his team. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The Government later tightened controls, listing etomidate as a drug amid a surge in reports of young people using vapes laced with it. This allowed the authorities to introduce tougher penalties to deal with those who abuse and traffic it.



ST’s Journalist of the Year award went to correspondent Ng Wei Kai for elevating the paper’s coverage of GE2025 with exclusive reporting and analyses.

In the years prior, he built a network of sources , which he tapped ahead of the hustings to deepen his reporting.

The 30-year-old said: “All the work does not just happen during that period. It is the years before that. When the election came around, any success we had was a validation of the work done years before, and work done behind the scenes.”

Mr Ng also started Unpacked, a weekly newsletter on politics and policy, with ST assistant news editor Goh Yan Han .

ST’s Journalist of the Year award went to correspondent Ng Wei Kai. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of the EMTM Group at SPH Media, said: “Formats and platforms will change, and audience behavio u rs will shift. But strong journalism in all its different forms is needed more than ever in the fractured world we are living in.



“And it is important that we continue to recognise and celebrate the journalism that defines us.”

ST editor Jaime Ho added: “2025 was a major year for us in Singapore and at The Straits Times. Our winners this year reflect the importance of our mission that guided us through the year – to create meaningful and lasting impact with our work and to remain relevant to the people we serve.

“We are proud to recognise the good work that our newsroom has put in, and we will continue to strive towards excellence in reaching readers wherever they are.”

A total of 19 awards were handed out across six EMTM newsrooms – ST, Berita Harian, The Business Times, Tech in Asia, SPH Radio and Tamil Murasu.

Winners of the SPH EMTM annual awards

Editor-in-Chief Award

Wong Yang and Christie Chiu, The Straits Times

The Straits Times

Journalist of the Year: Ng Wei Kai Young Journalist of the Year: Wong Yang and Christie Chiu Story of the Year: “Vaping: The Invisible Crisis” by Andrew Wong, Zaihan Mohamed Yusof, Nadine Chua, David Sun, Christine Tan, Claudia Tan, Shaffiq Alkhatib, Elisha Tushara, Judith Tan, Andre Yeo, Melvin Singh, Desmond Foo, Gavin Foo, Shintaro Tay, Azmi Athni, Lim Yaohui, Chong Jun Liang, Jason Quah, Kevin Lim, Gin Tay, Ariffin Jamar, Azim Azman, Rubeen Raj, Haziq Baharudin, Kimberly Jow, Shawna Siow, Amelia Loh, Philip Cheong, Alexis Gabrielle, See Kai Wen, Lee Shin Ying, Aileen Teo, Johnboy Iype John, Rashid Zahiruddin, Jacen Tan, Renee Poh, Afiq Ruzaini, Ong Swee Lin, Renee Poh, and Isabelle Kumar

Berita Harian

Journalist of the Year: Nur Humaira Sajat Story of the Year: “Mount Kinabalu earthquake victim conquers the mountain summit a decade after the tragedy” by Syed Muhammad Firdaus Digital Impact Award: “GE2025 Live Shows” by Siti Aisyah Nordin, Natasha Mustafa, Nur Fathin Awalludin, Ameerah Sallehuddin, Amira Syaheera Azlan, Dian A’qidah Ahmad Yatim, and Nurfahruriza Ismail

The Business Times

Story of the Year: “Several Singaporeans hold key roles at Cambodian firm in global scam ring; Temasek denies links” by Goh Ruoxue Excellence Award: “Dynasty: Who’s who in the Kwek family tree behind CDL, Hong Leong” by Jessie Lim, Teoh Yi Chie and Hyrie Rahmat Excellence Award: Paige Lim for her Hao Mart stories

Tech in Asia

Journalist of the Year: Elyssa Lopez Unsung Hero of the Year: Melissa Goh Story of the Year: Coverage of the eFishery scandal by Putra Muskita, Mina Deocareza, Thu Huong Le, and Eileen Ang

SPH Radio

Producer of the Year: Nadiah Koh Rookie of the Year: Shawnia Seah Talk of the Town Award: Juliana Yeow and Joshua Simon

Tamil Murasu