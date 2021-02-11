Young construction worker in Bedok dorm sole local case

A 22-year-old construction worker from Bangladesh was the only local case of Covid-19 reported yesterday.

In addition, there were 14 imported cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), taking Singapore's total to 59,747.

The construction worker's earlier tests from rostered routine testing (RRT) - the last on Jan 24 - were negative for the infection, said MOH.

"His serology test result has come back positive but we are unable to rule out that this could be a recent infection," said MOH.

A positive serology test indicates a possible past infection.

"As a precautionary measure, all his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been placed on quarantine."

The patient, who stays in a dormitory in Bedok South Road, is asymptomatic. His infection was detected when he was tested on Sunday as part of RRT, said MOH.

He was tested in a pool and was immediately isolated when the pooled results came back positive on Monday. Pooled tests combine swabs of several individuals for one laboratory test. Where a pooled test is positive, the original individuals may be re-tested individually to identify the infected person.

An individual test done on Tuesday returned a positive result for the worker, who was then taken by ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The 14 imported cases tested positive while serving stay-home notice, said MOH. They came from several countries including India, Brazil and Myanmar.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased to four cases in the past week from three cases in the week before.

Update on cases

New cases: 15 Imported: 14 (1 Singaporean, 2 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 2 work pass holders, 6 work permit holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 1 New community cases in the past week: 4 (4 unlinked cases) Active cases: 192 In hospitals: 36 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 156 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,511 Discharged yesterday: 20 TOTAL CASES: 59,747

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased to four in the past week from two cases in the week before.

With 20 cases discharged yesterday, 59,511 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 156 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.