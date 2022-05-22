'You have to get on the train, no matter what... it was literally mum's last chance'

Even as Russian forces were bombarding Kharkiv on Feb 24, Singapore permanent resident Tetyana Tomlinson had a tough time convincing her 77-year-old mother to leave her apartment in Ukraine's second largest city.

Mrs Antonina Lysak had been living alone since her husband died nine years ago. She is fiercely independent, but after 10 days of hiding in the corridor of her sixth-storey apartment, she was too weak and afraid to run to a bomb shelter. "All I could do was hide in the corridor and pray that it won't be my home that was bombed next," she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Tomlinson, who has lived in Singapore since 2011 and is married to a New Zealander, was trying to find a way to get her mother out of the country.

The 45-year-old would call and text her mother, a retired teacher, on her mobile phone every two to four hours.

They had relatives in the capital Kyiv as well as Kharkiv, but Mrs Tomlinson reasoned it was just too dangerous to remain in the country. The Kharkiv neighbourhood where her 53-year-old brother lived in was being shelled even more fiercely than Mrs Lysak's.

Some Ukrainians had left on foot, while others had driven out of the cities.

Mrs Tomlinson decided the best option for her mother was an evacuation train that travelled from Kharkiv to Chelm, a south-eastern Polish city 25km from the border with Ukraine.

Mrs Lysak, who was reunited with her two grandchildren in Singapore, spoke to The Sunday Times on April 24 with Mrs Tomlinson acting as interpreter.

While they had decided the train was the best option, it operated only once daily. The last train was scheduled to leave on March 6.

"I told her, you have to get on, no matter what. She had just a few hours to pack," said Mrs Tomlinson.

At noon on March 6, holding just a shoulder bag which contained her passport, documents, some cash and clothes, Mrs Lysak left her home.

She did not need much convincing. The apartment building next to hers was hit by a missile the night before. A volunteer Mrs Tomlinson found picked her up in a van and they drove through side streets as the main roads were covered in debris.

"All I could see was destroyed buildings. I cannot even describe my feelings in words. I was born in Kharkiv, and lived there all my life. It was heartbreaking," said Mrs Lysak.

When they arrived at the train station in Kharkiv at about noon, there were a few thousand other Ukranians trying to evacuate the city. For five hours, Mrs Lysak waited in sub-zero temperatures.

Some time after 5pm, the elderly and women with children were allowed to board first.

Tickets were not required.

Mrs Lysak and eight others then spent the next two days sitting in a train compartment fitted with four bunks. There was no space to lie down. Most of the journey took place at night, when the train could evade attacking planes.

"We became like one family, because we were all from one city. We shared food and shared our stories," said Mrs Lysak.

Usually a 16-hour journey, it took them nearly two whole days.

Mrs Tomlinson said: "We were very lucky that we had that train for a few days in Kharkiv. I was so relieved when she took it. It was literally her last chance."

On March 8, Mrs Tomlinson boarded a flight from Singapore to Warsaw, with a stopover in Copenhagen. From the Warsaw airport, she rented a car and drove three hours to Chelm.

Her husband remained in Singapore with their daughters, aged six and eight.

"Driving alone, on roads in a foreign country that I didn't know, while just relying on a GPS, was the challenging part. I'd never done that in my life.

"I was also very worried about my mum's health," Mrs Tomlinson said.

After three hours, she finally made it to a small guest house in Chelm, where Mrs Lysak was waiting.

The last time they were together was in January 2020, during one of the family's yearly visits to Kharkiv, just before the pandemic drew international travel to a halt.

"I didn't recognise her. I was really shocked to see how she looked. She had aged at least 10 years. I just couldn't keep my emotions together," said Mrs Tomlinson.

The pair then drove to Warsaw and spent two nights there, before flying back to Singapore. They touched down in Changi Airport on March 12.

Mrs Lysak has been living with her family in an apartment in the Holland area since.

She entered Singapore under a short-term visit pass, which has to be renewed for every 30 days of stay. Her long-term visit pass application is still pending.

"Deep down, I'm broken. My whole being is crying for Ukraine. I have so many relatives and friends there," said Mrs Lysak.

Her son and his family remain in Poltava, a city in central Ukraine which is currently under attack from Russian forces. Her neighbour and friend, a widowed elderly woman, never left Kharkiv as she had no one to go to.

Two of Mrs Tomlinson's cousins are still in Kharkiv.

"I want to go home right now. I won't be back in the city that I left, because now it's all ruined, but I'm ready to rebuild it together," said Mrs Lysak.

For now, as danger and uncertainty prevail in Kharkiv, her hopes to return home remain impossible.