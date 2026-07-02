‘You don’t have to do this perfectly to do it well’: Working motherhood and mental health

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In this episode, three mothers share their experiences of early motherhood, perfectionism and therapy.

Synopsis: Join us for a five-part series on working motherhood from July 2-30 with episodes out every Thursday.

We begin with a question many quietly ask themselves: Why does motherhood feel so overwhelming even when everyone says it’s supposed to be joyful?

What happens when mum is depleted, running on empty, and yet still tries to keep going?

From the hormonal and neurological changes of matrescence to the relentless mental load of caregiving, we examine why motherhood can feel so all consuming – and why so many struggle in silence.

Host Vanessa Chelvan is joined by clinical psychologist Elysia Tan from Annabelle Psychology, who is navigating life with her nine-month-old daughter, and parent coach Joline Lim, co-director of Chapter Zero, who is raising two neurodivergent children.

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:45 Breastfeeding: Not so ‘natural’?

9:21 Mental health professionals struggle too

10:30 Vanessa on her struggles as a new mum to twins

16:30 No shame in seeking therapy

18:45 Returning to work as a new mum never gets easier

24:37 Dysregulation and the hand model of a brain

28:20 Parenting excavates your entire childhood

31:40 Reparenting and becoming the parents we wish we had

40:33 ‘Baby steps’ – tips on letting go

42:22 Millennial parents spend more time caregiving than boomer parents

45:30 When does hard become “too hard”? Recognising when mums need help

51:29 One actionable tip for mums

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Read more:

First Stop For Mental Health: https://mindline.sg/fsmh

It All Starts Hear: https://www.iash.sg /

Annabelle Psychology: https://www.annabellepsychology.com /

Chapter Zero: https://www.chapterzero.org /

Host: Vanessa Chelvan ( vpchelvan@sph.com.sg )

Read Vanessa’s articles: https://str.sg/gr5Z

Follow Vanessa on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/jHdJ

Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Elizabeth Law

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Follow The Mother Load limited series every Thursday (July 2-30):

Channel: https://str.sg/oMofY

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/8Kbv

Spotify: https://str.sg/DELD

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

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