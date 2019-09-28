You ask, we answer

The Straits Times is helping its readers distinguish between real and fake news through a special askST service.

Readers can write to the askST platform to request a check if they come across reports, videos or photos. Reporters will look into these claims, if finding out the reality would be in public interest.

The initiative follows a spate of online scams, impersonations and websites passing themselves off as news organisations.

The askST service is part of a series of efforts by the paper to help its readers discern fake news.

The paper's editors have spoken at various platforms to raise awareness about the issue and engage in discussions on ways to tackle it. Separately, the paper has also initiated training programmes to help those signing up gain more insight into spotting fake news.

Readers can send an e-mail with their questions and a link to the suspect article to askst@sph.com.sg

Published reports on fake news can be found on the ST website under a special "fake news debunked" section at http://str.sg/fake-news