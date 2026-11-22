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YMCA portal breached, data of 13,000 people may be affected, says association

The affected system was taken offline on Oct 19 and the organisation has engaged cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident, YMCA said.

SINGAPORE — An online portal for youths to sign up in teams to run self-initiated community projects was breached in October, with the personal details of some 13,000 people potentially compromised.

In a statement late on Nov 21, the YMCA of Singapore’s general secretary and chief executive officer Wu Mei Ling said the organisation was alerted on Oct 19 to a cybersecurity incident involving its Youth For Causes online application portal and its associated database.

The portal contained the names and schools of participants, as well as the organisations they supported, according to her.

Details in the associated database include full or partial NRIC numbers, the participants’ contact information, as well as the names and contact information of their next-of-kin, teachers-in-charge, mentors and judges.

The affected system was taken offline on Oct 19 and the organisation has engaged cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident, said Wu. The portal was not accessible when The Straits Times checked at about 7am on Nov 22.

“The investigation confirmed unauthorised access to the portal but could not establish or rule out the access, copying or extraction of personal data,” she said.

“As a precaution, we are directly contacting more than 13,000 individuals, who may have been affected, to explain what personal information was involved and the steps they can take to protect themselves.”

Wu added that YMCA of Singapore had informed the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) on Oct 22, and updated the commission on Nov 19 on the findings of its investigation.

The organisation will review those findings and take steps to strengthen its cybersecurity, according to Wu.

“We are sorry this happened, and we recognise the worry it has caused. Participants, mentors, teachers, and volunteers trust us with their personal information, she said.

“We take that responsibility seriously and will use the investigation findings to strengthen how we protect it.”

Those with with questions or concerns about the cybersecurity incident can contact YMCA at irt@ymca.org.sg.

According to an online search, Youth For Causes is a community initiative that aims to promote social entrepreneurship and community leadership development.

In teams of four, youths aged 15 to 25 can get seed funding and be mentored by local social service agencies on their projects.

Registration for the 2026 run closed in late April, the programme was launched on May 28 with more than 80 teams. A showcase of the 2026 projects was held on Oct 31, according to the initiative’s social media posts.

This cyberbreach is among a spike in such incidents since September, according to an advisory by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) on Nov 13.

The agency said that since September, the average monthly number of reported cyberincidents has been three times the average for the January to August period.

The PDPC said in a separate statement on Nov 13 that the data breaches it observed arose from attacks exploiting a range of common vulnerabilities in information technology systems.

At least 12 cyberincidents involving Singapore organisations or their service providers were reported between Oct 24 and Nov 13.

These incidents involved organisations such as telco M1, national carrier Singapore Airlines, healthcare services provider Alliance Medinet, personal finance portal MoneySmart and SPH Media.