Yishun Community Hospital, Mandai workers' dorm among 10 new clusters

There were 10 new Covid-19 clusters reported yesterday, including those at Yishun Community Hospital and Westlite Mandai Dormitory.

The hospital cluster has two new cases, bringing its total to four.

The Mandai dormitory cluster, which is the second active cluster at a dorm owned by Westlite Accommodation, after the Juniper dormitory, has five cases, with four reported yesterday.

Another eight new clusters are linked to previous cases, bringing the total number of active clusters to 83. These range from three to 1,045 infections.

Meanwhile, there are 35 patients who require oxygen supplementation, up from 33.

The number of people in critical condition in the intensive care unit has also grown from seven to eight.

Among these 43 cases, four are fully vaccinated.

Of the vaccinated cases, three require oxygen supplementation while one is in the intensive care unit as they have underlying medical conditions, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were 113 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, including 18 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the largest open cluster to 1,045.

Of the locally transmitted cases, five were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance while 38 were unlinked.

The remaining 70 were linked to previous cases and already placed on quarantine.

There were another eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases here stands at 65,102.

MOH said that as at Saturday, 61 per cent of the population have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine under the national vaccination programme, while 77 per cent have received at least one dose.

In total, 7,576,612 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,307,602 people. Altogether 3,391,799 people have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 104,061 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered as at Saturday, covering 74,121 people.

MOH said 590 patients are warded in hospital, with most well and under observation.

Twenty-nine seniors aged above 60 - of whom 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated - have fallen very ill.

Separately, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a Facebook post yesterday that Hong Lim and Chong Boon markets and food centres will reopen tomorrow. They were shut in the middle of last month after cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster were detected at the markets.

NEA also encouraged customers to patronise the stalls, which have been disinfected and thoroughly deep-cleaned.