Yio Chu Kang community festival becomes first such event to go cashless in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The push for a cashless economy has trickled down to the grassroots, with a community event being the first to feature such payments.

On Saturday (Aug 25), over 400 elderly residents learnt how to download and use the Singtel Dash mobile payment app at a Yio Chu Kang carnival to purchase food and handmade crafts from young entrepreneurs.

First-time user and shopkeeper Lim Gy-an, 69, said: "I learnt how to use Facebook before, now I must learn how to go cashless. Otherwise, I will be left behind."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who spoke about achieving a cashless economy as part of Singapore's drive to become a Smart Nation during his National Day Rally speech last year, attended the event.

The broad plan ranges from offering the option of cashless payment for every single government service in five years to allowing cashless transactions in hawker centres.

But, on the ground, not everyone has been quick to embrace the cashless movement.

At the carnival on Saturday, all 10 stalls run by youth entrepreneurs offered cashless payments but only three of 16 stalls run by local farmers did the same.



​

PM Lee visits the stalls helmed by children mentored by the Bosses Network Young Chapter at the Yio Chu Kang Community Day on Aug 25, 2018. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

​



Mr Peter Barber, co-owner of urban farm ComCrop, said he wanted more clarity about the cost of using cashless payment platforms.

"I don't want to build up a customer base using a system, and find out I have to change it later because the service fees might not make sense to my business model," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Douglas Ng, 27, who owns the hawker stall, A Fishball Story, has offered cashless payments at all of his four branches - a necessity since his clientele tend to be young and savvy.

But, while mentoring one of the youth entrepreneurs at the fair, he observed that less than half of the visitors used the app to make payments.

"Singaporeans, especially the older folks, are still used to carrying cash, so it will take a while to change the mindset," he said. "That's why we need more activities like these to make them more aware."

He also spoke of possible cashflow problems for small business owners since some cashless payment options took up to two weeks to transfer funds to bank accounts.

Noting these concerns, Singtel head of mobile commerce Gilbert Chuah said Dash was "committed to attracting the traditionally cash-based merchant".

To that end, they are charged a low fee - hawkers, for example, have to pay 0.3 per cent per transaction, compared to some credit card fees of 3 per cent.

Despite the reticence of some residents and business owners at the carnival, Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Dr Koh Poh Koon, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, said he was encouraged by the take-up, especially among seniors.

"This was encouraging as it showed us that residents, young and old, are willing to try and step out of their comfort zone," he said.