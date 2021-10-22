Housing

Yew Tee flats for seniors

  • Published
    43 min ago

The Housing Board will launch a Build-To-Order sales exercise for seniors in Yew Tee next month. The integrated development will feature facilities like a hawker centre, a polyclinic and retail shops. The flats will come with elder-friendly fittings and smart distribution boards.

