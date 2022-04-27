Yes to 'yam seng', but no-go for self-service buffets as S'pore relaxes most rules

Yesterday, Singapore removed most of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions, in a major easing of rules.

Under the sweeping changes, there are no longer limits on group sizes; safe distancing between individuals is no longer mandatory; and all employees can return to their workplaces.

The scrapping of rules affected settings across the board - from eateries and sports facilities, to theatres and places of worship.

On the first day of this coming into effect yesterday, a semblance of normalcy returned to areas like the Central Business District, as queues to enter office buildings and shopping malls disappeared, with check-ins no longer needed.

However, masks will still be required in indoor settings such as shopping malls, cinemas and food and beverage (F&B) establishments - where they can be removed only if you are eating or drinking, and have to be put back on immediately after.

Additionally - whether it is a wedding, concert or congregational service - vaccination-differentiated safe management measures are required for all events with more than 500 participants at any one time.

Singapore's disease outbreak response system condition (Dorscon) level has also been stepped down from orange to yellow for the first time since February 2020. Here is how your life will change under Dorscon yellow:

F&B outlets

You can toast emphatically with "cheers" or "yam seng" at F&B establishments, which include restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres.

Safe distancing will also no longer be required between individuals or between groups at eating and drinking places.

However, only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to dine at such establishments and random spot checks will be conducted to ensure this.

Live performance venues

You can sit next to someone, without having to be 1m away, at live performance venues such as theatres and concert halls, as safe distancing is no longer needed.

There are no audience size limits for indoor or outdoor live performances.

Audience participation is also permitted, and the sale and consumption of food and beverages are allowed, depending on the venue's prevailing rules.

Sporting events

Food and beverages can be supplied and consumed at all sporting events.

Public swimming pools or gyms

You can swim at an ActiveSG-owned public pool or go for a workout session at an ActiveSG gym without booking a slot ahead of time. However, slots will still have to be booked for ActiveSG facilities such as courts and sports halls.

Activities like weekend 11-a-side football games can also resume at public and private facilities as the cap of 10 people in a group for sporting activities has been lifted.

Places of worship

Safe distancing between worshippers is not required at places of worship.

Food and beverages served during activities at places of worship also do not need to be served in individual portions.

Singing in religious classes with masks on will be allowed.

However, some activities will still be tightly regulated. Here is what you need to know:

No self-service buffets

Self-service buffet lines are still not allowed. Only staff-served food lines are allowed at work-related and social events, weddings and funerals, where food must be served by workers. Food must be covered to minimise contamination risks, and workers must use utensils to handle food at all times.

Additionally, clean plates should be used for each visit to the food line.

Covid-19 tests for venues with dancing

At nightlife establishments where there is dancing, a valid negative supervised antigen rapid test is required for entry.

This also applies to other establishments, including eateries, bars or pubs, and karaoke businesses where patrons can dance. You will also have to keep your masks on while on the dance floor.

Masks required for karaoke establishments

Masks have to be worn while singing at karaoke establishments.