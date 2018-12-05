Year-long survey on household expenditure completed

A survey to collect data on household income and expenditure that started in October last year has been completed, the Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) said yesterday.

DOS said in a statement that it has ended the field data collection phase of the Household Expenditure Survey 2017/18, and that survey officers will no longer make visits to households from Saturday.

The survey collects detailed information on households' expenditure, socio-economic characteristics, and ownership of consumer durables. It is conducted once every five years.

Data collected will be used to facilitate studies on income and expenditure patterns, and in compiling the Consumer Price Index, DOS previously said. The latest survey involved 13,100 households in Singapore divided into 26 groups.

DOS said households that participated in the survey may still receive phone calls for clarification on information they had provided earlier.

From Saturday, the existing survey hotline (1800-888-1718) and e-mail address (singstat_hes@singstat.gov.sg) will be discontinued.

Those looking to contact DOS for issues about the survey can call the general hotline on 1800-323-8118 or 6332-8722 (for overseas callers) from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays, or e-mail info@singstat.gov.sg

In the statement, DOS also thanked households that were surveyed for their support and cooperation in providing the information required.