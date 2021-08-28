Yale-NUS College to merge with NUS scholars programme

Yale-NUS College, a liberal arts institution set up by Yale University and the National University of Singapore in 2011, will stop accepting new students.

The 240 freshmen who enrolled at Yale-NUS earlier this month - the school's ninth intake - will be its final cohort of students and will graduate in 2025.

NUS, in a statement yesterday morning, said Yale-NUS will merge with the NUS University Scholars Programme (USP) to form a new college that will open by August next year.

The merger is part of a slate of ongoing educational innovations at NUS that include the creation - also announced yesterday - of the College of Design and Engineering.

NUS assured students that Yale-NUS will remain open and continue running academic, co-curricular and research programmes until the end of the 2024/2025 academic year. Those enrolled in USP will transit into the new college next year.

The agreement signed in 2011 for the tie-up between NUS and Yale gave either side the option to withdraw from the deal by 2025.

By giving four years' advance notice about its intention to withdraw from the deal, NUS is providing all current Yale-NUS College students a chance to complete their undergraduate studies as planned.

The scholars programme started in 2001 and admits about 240 undergraduates a year from across seven faculties and schools in NUS.

This is about the same number as the 250 students that Yale-NUS has taken in each year.

Both programmes offer a broad-based, multidisciplinary common curriculum. Yale-NUS, with its smaller classes and residential experience, aims to nurture graduates who can think deeply and make connections across different domains of knowledge.

In merging the two schools, NUS said it aims to bring together the best features and extensive experiences of USP and Yale-NUS.

The New College - a placeholder name for now - will seek to continue the legacy of a world-class interdisciplinary liberal arts education.

NUS said the New College will be in a position of strength to offer broader and more specialised offerings through deeper integration with NUS.

It said that students will experience a model of immersive and interdisciplinary learning characterised by a flexible curriculum, residential living and small-group teaching. Its students will receive degrees conferred by their respective home schools or faculties.

NUS said the distinctive Yale-NUS common curriculum - covering literature and history, modern social thought, philosophy, quantitative reasoning and scientific inquiry - has been an inspiration for expanding its own interdisciplinary education.

A key feature of the USP curriculum that allows students to access the full range of majors, second majors, minors and specialisations offered across NUS will be retained.

Yale University president Peter Salovey said Yale takes "great pride" in the accomplishments of Yale-NUS and thanked the Singapore Government for making it possible for the US university to partner in the creation of a model of liberal arts education that is regarded as one of the most innovative in the world.

He said that given Yale's "great pride in Yale-NUS College and our love and respect for the faculty, students and staff who compose its extraordinary community, we would have liked nothing better than to continue its development".

He hoped the Yale-NUS DNA will live on "in new and exciting ways" at the New College.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye said: "The evolution of USP and Yale-NUS into the New College will offer students the opportunity to benefit from an immersive, interdisciplinary liberal arts education that brings together the best features of both institutions and very importantly expands access to multiple pathways, disciplines and specialisations across the NUS ecosystem."

He said Yale will continue to play an advisory role in the New College.

A New College planning committee, chaired by NUS senior deputy president and provost Ho Teck Hua, will comprise leaders from USP and Yale-NUS.

The committee will seek ideas and feedback from students, staff, faculty and alumni of both Yale-NUS and USP.

When plans for the creation of Yale-NUS College were announced in 2010, Yale faculty members in the United States expressed concerns over academic freedom and constraints on free speech in Singapore.

Two years ago, the issue surfaced again when the college cancelled a module called Dissent And Resistance that was to be taught by Singaporean poet and playwright Alfian Sa'at.

On the merger of its Faculty of Engineering and School of Design and Environment to form the College of Design and Engineering, Professor Tan said university education must evolve quickly to prepare students for a world marked by ever greater volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity.

"The establishment of these two new colleges is part of our road map of educational innovations and curricular reforms to keep up with the needs and challenges of the global economy," he said.