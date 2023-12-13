Ya Kun and King of Prawn Noodles at Jurong Point suspended for two weeks, fined: SFA

SINGAPORE - Two eateries in Jurong Point shopping mall have been suspended for two weeks over food hygiene issues.

Ya Kun Family Cafe and King of Prawn Noodles will have their licences suspended from Dec 13 to 26, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on its website. They were also each fined $800.

Both licensees each accumulated 12 demerit points within the last 12 months, after failing to ensure their premises were free of infestations in two instances.

Ya Kun Family Cafe occupies three units – #02-K1, #02-K2 and #02-K4 – and King of Prawn Noodles occupies unit #03-08, according to the Dec 13 notices.

According to the SFA, all food handlers and food hygiene officers working in the eateries will have to re-attend and pass a safety course before they can resume work.

The licensees are also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working on their premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications Food Safety Course Level 3.

“SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers,” said the authority.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.”