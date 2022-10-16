XBB-driven Covid-19 wave may peak here by mid-Nov

The current wave of Covid-19 infections being driven by the XBB sub-variant is expected to peak at an average of 15,000 daily cases by about mid-November.

Projections based on previous waves show Singapore has adequate healthcare capacity to cope with the rise in cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday.

But the authorities do not rule out bringing back stricter mask rules or vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) if needed, such as requiring those dining at restaurants to be fully vaccinated. Such measures were fully lifted last Monday.

MOH said public hospitals here have already used measures such as deferring non-urgent admissions to provide 200 more beds to care for Covid-19 patients.

In the coming two weeks, public hospitals will provide a total of more than 800 beds for Covid-19 patients. Capacity at Covid-19 treatment facilities will also be ramped up in stages to provide more than 800 beds by November.

"This is likely to be a short and sharp wave driven by XBB, but contributed to no small extent by reinfections," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Singapore is striving never to go back to the curbs of the circuit breaker in 2020, he said at a press conference, urging Singaporeans to take personal responsibility and keep up with their vaccinations.

But, depending on the impact of the XBB wave, bringing back stricter mask mandates or other safe management measures cannot be ruled out, he added.

"Maybe we put back our masks, say indoors, or indoors and outdoors, if the situation requires it... We may have to step up VDS to an appropriate level in order to protect those who are not up to date with their vaccinations," he said.

Seniors and immuno-compromised people are advised to continue to wear masks in crowded indoor settings.

People should go to the emergency departments only for emergency conditions, MOH said.

To relieve the load on general practitioner clinics and polyclinics, employers are urged not to require medical certificates from employees who have self-tested positive for Covid-19 or have symptoms of acute respiratory infection. Those who are well are encouraged to work from home if they can do so.

The overall adult bed occupancy rate at hospitals in the middle of the week was about 93 per cent, said Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak at Saturday's press conference.

To ensure there are adequate beds to meet rising demand for Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 hospitalisations, public hospitals have been instructed to progressively curtail non-urgent, elective inpatient clinical work.

The XBB Omicron sub-variant, otherwise known as BA.2.10, is the dominant cause of Covid-19 infections here. During the week of Oct 3 to 9, it accounted for 54 per cent of local Covid-19 cases. It was first detected in August and has been found in more than 17 countries, including Australia, Denmark, India and Japan.

While XBB is at least as transmissible as the other strains currently circulating, MOH said there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness. However, there is evidence to show that XBB may be driving an increase in reinfections. Reinfections currently make up about 17 per cent of total new cases.

There were 7,764 new local Covid-19 infections recorded on Saturday, down from 8,763 a day before and down from the peak of 11,399 cases on Oct 11.

MOH said the increase in hospitalised cases remains proportionate to the rise in overall local cases.

As at Friday, there were 562 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 44 requiring oxygen supplementation and nine in intensive care.

This compares with 365 patients in hospital, 37 requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 in intensive care a week ago.