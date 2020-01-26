Wuhan virus: Village Hotel Sentosa identifies, isolates 7 staff who were in contact with Singapore's fourth confirmed patient

SINGAPORE - Village Hotel Sentosa, where a patient diagnosed with the Wuhan virus stayed, has told the seven staff who were in contact with the man that they need not come to work on Sunday (Jan 26) and to get tested at a hospital.

The patient - a 36-year-old from Wuhan - arrived in Singapore with his family on Jan 22 and checked into the hotel on the same day.

The case was confirmed at about 9.30pm on Jan 25 and the hotel informed by the Health Ministry.

Village Hotel Sentosa manager Albert Ocasio told The Straits Times on Sunday: "The guest and his five travelling companions had checked out on Jan 24 and other guests had already checked into the same rooms. "Upon receiving the update from MOH, these guests were immediately moved to other rooms and are being isolated."

The hotel has sealed the three rooms the guest and his companions occupied.

It is not known where the five travelling companions are now.

Guests who want to check out early or switch hotels will get a refund, said Mr Ocasio, adding that precautionary measures are in place to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

"These include giving out surgical masks and hand sanitisers to staff and guests. Guests can also approach a dedicated helpdesk," he said.