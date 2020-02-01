Wuhan virus: Shanmugam commends ICA officers who have stepped up under pressure

SINGAPORE - Singapore's immigration officers have performed well under pressure even as more checks have been progressively rolled out to contain the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said on Saturday (Feb 1).

"We have had to put in additional measures to check travel history and symptoms... (though) we don't have that much additional manpower, that is the truth," said Mr Shanmugam.

"But systems are running smoothly and I have to say that our officers have performed exceptionally well in taking on the load."

He was visiting Woodlands Checkpoint on Saturday afternoon to observe temperature screening measures put in place by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and to lend his support.

The ICA introduced temperature screenings at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Jan 24.

Screening measures for those travelling by car, bus, train and lorry are currently in place, while those for motorcycles will be implemented soon.

Those travelling in buses between Singapore and Malaysia will be screened at the alighting bus concourse or bus hall before the immigration counters. Bus drivers will be screened at the security check area.

Train commuters will have their temperature taken at the alighting platform before going through immigration.

Before reaching the immigration counters, car travellers will have to wind down their windows to have their temperature taken, and motorcyclists will have to remove their helmets.



The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority introduced temperature screenings at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Jan 24. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Travellers in lorries will be screened at the cargo platforms in the checkpoints or at the immigration counters.

Mr Shanmugam also addressed Facebook rumours that ICA officers working at customs and customer service counters at Singapore's airports and land checkpoints had allegedly been instructed not to wear masks.

He said that ICA officers, like many other front-line government officers, have been given the same protocols, one of which is to stay away from work if unwell.

"I think there has been a misunderstanding. If you are not well then you shouldn't even be there," added Mr Shanmugam.

"And if you feel for some (other) reason that you need to wear a mask, you should go ahead."

Related Story Wuhan virus: Get latest updates

Related Story Wuhan virus: SIA to suspend additional flights between Singapore and China

His remarks came ahead of fresh travel restrictions coming into force at 11.59pm on Saturday.

From that time, new visitors with a recent travel history to China will not be allowed to enter Singapore in order to minimise the risk of community spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Those with Chinese passports, with the exception of Singapore permanent residents and long-term pass holders, will also not be allowed to enter Singapore.

As of 2pm on Friday, the total number of infected cases stood at 16, including the first Singaporean.