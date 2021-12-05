WP to address allegations 'in due course'

The Workers' Party says it plans to address statements made to a Parliament panel looking into false remarks by former MP Raeesah Khan, which have raised questions about the conduct of senior party leaders.

A message sent to WP members yesterday, seen by The Sunday Times, said: "The party would like to assure members that the allegations made at the Parliament Committee of Privileges will be responded to in due course."

A special report by the committee released on Friday night said that, based on evidence from Ms Khan and two activists, WP chief Pritam Singh, chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap had told Ms Khan she would not be sanctioned if she carried on with the lie.

While some WP members called on party leaders to be accountable, others pointed out that committee hearings had just started and heard only one side of the story. The WP leaders are expected to also be called before the committee.