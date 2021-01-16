World of red lanterns at flower dome

This giant globe made up of more than 200 red lanterns is the centrepiece at this year's Dahlia Dreams display at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome.

The globe is flanked by two red and gold coloured circular "moon gates" that symbolise unity, perfection and fulfilment in the new year.

It is 8m in diameter, an auspicious number in Chinese culture.

This year's Chinese New Year floral display features 2,000 dahlias, which were grown in-house by the Gardens' horticulturists.

The display also features festive classics such as azaleas, chrysanthemums and cymbidiums.

It opened yesterday and runs until Feb 21.

