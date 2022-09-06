Workplace fatalities hit 37 - the figure for whole of last year

In just eight months, the number of workplace fatalities has reached the total for the whole of last year, following the death of a Grab delivery rider last Thursday.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a lorry in Hougang.

His death is the 37th workplace fatality this year.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Ministry of Manpower spokesman said on Monday that the man was on his way to collect an order for a customer when his vehicle collided with the lorry.

The accident took place in Buangkok Green, towards Sengkang East Road.

The delivery rider was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died.

The 54-year-old lorry driver was arrested for drink driving, and MOM said he is assisting with police investigations.

On Monday, a spokesman for Grab said the company is aware of the accident and is in touch with the rider's family to provide support.

A six-month heightened safety period was announced last Thursday amid the worrying rise in work-related deaths and injuries.

During this period, companies are not allowed to hire new foreign workers for up to three months if unsafe work conditions or poor risk controls are found following serious and fatal workplace accidents.

The chief executives of these companies must also personally account for the lapses and take responsibility for rectification.

In July, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said five delivery platform workers died in traffic accidents between January last year and July this year.