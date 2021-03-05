Working smart with tech's help

It is not always true that many hands mean less work.

For environmental services firm Chye Thiam Maintenance, deploying its 1,800-strong workforce during the pandemic provided some valuable lessons on how to work smart by making use of technology and training workers.

Restrictions on the number of cleaners allowed to work at specific premises during the circuit breaker and beyond meant that technology such as cleaning robots became extremely useful, said the company's senior vice-president of corporate development and strategy Yap Shih Chia.

The use of autonomous robots freed up cleaners who could focus on disinfecting touch points such as escalator handles and lift buttons, he said.

The company provides cleaning services in a range of premises, from shopping malls such as Jewel Changi Airport to attractions like Resorts World Sentosa.

It also employed smart washroom systems in toilets to monitor cleanliness through a range of IoT (Internet of Things) sensors, detecting things such as air quality, wetness and the amount of hand soap and toilet paper.

"If the sensors detect that the toilet paper is running low, the cleaners will be alerted to replenish it," said Mr Yap. "This reduces the amount of time that they spend doing routine cleaning during each shift."

Staff can then focus on other tasks, such as thoroughly cleaning the toilet cubicles and wash basins, he pointed out.

The authorities are increasingly encouraging the sector to focus on performance rather than the number of workers deployed. The National Environment Agency began promoting such outcome-based contracts in 2017.

Mr Yap stressed that there has been no compromise on quality.

"In the past, customers expected lower prices since leveraging technology meant that there was less reliance on manpower. But since the pandemic, our customers are beginning to appreciate how both work in tandem to improve our entire service offering," he said.



A robot used by Chye Thiam Maintenance to clean floors at Jewel Changi Airport. The firm says that the use of such robots and smart systems helps it better deploy workers and do more with less. PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT



Bringing in new technology and training workers to operate devices are added costs, he noted.

"But overall, it has helped us to do more with less," he said.

"We've been able to re-deploy workers to do other tasks, and take on more cleaning contracts as a result."

Cheryl Tan