Working on enjoying life in retirement

In 2018, I retired from my job as a property manager after more than 40 years in the workforce. I had begun working in 1973, right after my national service.

I remember the 1970s as a time of bell bottoms and disco, but it was also a time of economic struggle. Like many of my contemporaries, I worked in the day and studied at night, and eventually qualified as a chartered surveyor, specialising in valuation and property management.

I enjoyed my working life and was reluctant to leave my job although I knew retirement was inevitable. Like most other people, I had viewed retirement as a time when I would have to leave my career for part-time work or freelancing. I was supposed to retire at 62 but was able to extend my service on a yearly basis, until 67 - the mandatory "stop-work" age.

I have had a challenging and fulfilling career, and my main regret at the time of exiting the workforce was not being able to continue doing what I loved. I would have preferred to work a few more years, perhaps until I was 70 years old. Then, my wife could also have retired and we would be able to spend more time with each other.

From July 1 next year, the retirement age will be increased from 62 to 63 and re-employment age from 67 to 68. Eventually, by 2030, the retirement age will be 65 and re-employment age 70. This is a positive thing, as I am sure many older Singaporeans would choose to continue working as long as possible to support themselves and contribute to the economy.

There will be more facing the prospect of retirement in the years to come - by 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above.

In Parliament earlier this year, it was announced that the Government would launch an updated action plan for successful ageing next year. The previous $3 billion plan launched in 2015 had focused on creating opportunities for seniors to learn, volunteer and live independently after retirement.

Maybe the day will come when there is no mandatory retirement age, and we will see a multi-generation workforce where older workers will complement younger ones, sharing their skills and experience.

It is just over three years now since I left the workforce. I see myself as a new-generation retiree, presumably part of a better educated and affluent group. As a member of the Merdeka Generation, who are considered better educated and had successful careers, was I really prepared for retirement?

Truth be told, I had not fully realised what a major life-changing shift it was going to be - from having an office to go to each day, to not having a routine at all.

Knowing that it was not going to be easy to transition to retirement, I had set out to be better informed about what lay ahead. A few years before I retired, I took up courses, such as "Preparation for Retirement", to prepare myself financially.

I also looked on the Internet and read articles in the newspapers on retiring successfully, with advice such as "it's a great time to learn new things" or "embark on a second career" or "do what you always wanted but had no chance to do".

OUT-OF-WORK EXPERIENCE

From my experience so far, I would say that the most important consideration is finance. An article in The Sunday Times in August cited a survey that showed 40 per cent of the respondents wanted to stop work when they reached retirement age. To be able to do this, good financial planning is key.

With no monthly salary, ensuring sufficient funds to live on for the next 30 years is critical. When I retired, I had accumulated a small nest egg by living a simple life as well as investing regularly in super-safe endowment funds and fixed-income bonds.

The article also stated that many people felt $3,000 a month would be enough for a retired couple to live on. I agree that this is a reasonable amount, from studying the average household expenses, unless there is still a mortgage or car loan to service.

The second important thing is the issue of boredom. Studies in the United States have shown that retirees spent a lot of time watching television just to pass the time.

To make sure I would not get bored in retirement, I made plans to have a part-time job. I took a course, Teaching of English to Speakers of Other Languages or Tesol, a few years before I turned 62 and obtained a teaching certificate that would enable me to teach English to foreign students.

PANDEMIC BLUES

But Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works. I fell into a deep depression because of the changes brought about by the pandemic. The restrictions took away my freedom, and my passion for travelling. My wife and I had wanted to visit New Zealand again, something that we had been looking forward to, but that had to be shelved.

As for my plan to teach English, there were no teaching opportunities because of fewer foreign workers, who made up most of the students.

I was also afraid of being infected by the coronavirus, especially after hearing the advice for seniors to stay at home and avoid going out to crowded places. Seniors consistently make up the majority of Covid-19 patients warded in hospitals and most of those who have died were above age 60. So my fears are justified and I know I need to be vigilant.

It also meant that my retiree friends and I could not meet up for our regular coffee sessions. To relieve boredom, one of them took to driving for Grab, while another chose to look after his grandchildren. We were all trying to find ways to keep ourselves useful and relevant, instead of lazing in front of the television set.

Thankfully, I am less depressed these days, with the help of my family and friends. There is also good news in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's recent announcement that with the improving situation, Singapore is reopening its borders and moving towards a "new normal" of Covid-19 resilience.

I am lucky that my wife retired the same time as I did, although she had not reached the retirement age. So we spend time together and go for regular walks or to the gym in the mornings. People are creatures of habit, and I find having a regular routine has helped me greatly.

I am also putting my time to good use. I look out for new skills to learn, such as baking, through the subsidised SkillsFuture courses. I can say with some pride that I now bake a mean cheesecake. Next, I hope to learn how to grow my own vegetables.

The retiree experience is, of course, not the same for everyone. But as one door closes as you exit the workforce, other doors will open. For me, finding the right "doors" has not always been easy, but it has certainly been a time for exploring new experiences. There will be more "explorers" in time and hopefully we will all make exciting "discoveries" ahead.

Now at 70 years old, after working all those years building a life for myself and my family, I think I deserve to take it easy in my golden years and work on enjoying life.

•Nan Chee Sam was a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (General Practice), London and a shopping centre manager when he retired.

