In Your Opinion Podcast
Working longer as Singapore raises its retirement age
Retirement and re-employment ages have been raised again. But is office culture changing to keep up with an ageing workforce?
As Singapore officially becomes a super-aged society, the government will raise the statutory retirement age to 65 from 2029. Eligible employees must also be offered re-employment contracts until they turn 70.
But should the retirement age be raised even further? Find out what Kelvin Tan, a gerontology associate professor from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, thinks about the issue, in this episode of In Your Opinion.
Together with The Straits Times’ assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong, they tackle the realities of Singapore’s ageing workforce: why workers should accept that their pay will eventually peak and come down as they age; and whether ageism exists in the Singapore workforce.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:43 Ageism in the workplace
2:00 Making the workplace more friendly for seniors
4:42 Raising the retirement and re-employment ages in 2029
6:42 Why retirement is a ‘dirty’ word
9:25 Why working past retirement age is crucial for many seniors
10:55 Should workers accept pay to eventually peak and come down with age?
17:38 25- vs 45-year-olds - who gets the job?
19:50 Age gracefully and let young colleagues ‘show their talent’
23:53 Older workers getting training to gain employability
30:14 Hidden costs to implementing flexi-load work arrangements
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
Host: Lynda Hong (lyndahong@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Executive producers: Danson Cheong & Lynda Hong
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