Workers flee blaze at Tampines coffee shop

Fire engulfed a coffee shop in Tampines yesterday afternoon, gutting it in mere minutes.

The fire is believed to have started at a fish soup stall in the coffee shop located at Block 823A Tampines Street 81.

Mr Tan Yong Seng, 50, who works at Wang's Roasted, a chicken rice stall in the coffee shop, said the fire began at about 2pm.

"The worker at the fish soup stall ran out immediately, and I tried to put out the fire with another colleague using water," he told The Sunday Times in Mandarin. "But as soon as the water touched the fire, it immediately went higher, engulfing the entire shop."

Mr Tan said the fire then spread upwards into the vents hanging above and across the entire coffee shop, which has about 15 stalls.

"I immediately shouted for everyone to run, and as we made our escape, the vents above us exploded multiple times," he said.

Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media, and show thick plumes of smoke rising past the floors of the multi-storey carpark above the coffee shop. Other videos show debris falling from the ceiling amid the flames, as loud pops are heard.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said members of the public tried to control the flames with three hose reels before firefighters arrived and took over with water jets.

The fire was extinguished with four water jets within an hour.

Stall owners and patrons had evacuated prior to SCDF arriving at the scene. There were no reported injuries and SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli told ST that he was relieved there were no injuries and that the wet market adjacent to the coffee shop will resume business today.

KITCHEN FIRES: WHAT TO DO • Do not leave cooking unattended • Keep stove, surrounding area and opening of exhaust ducts free from grease, oil stains • Clean exhaust ducts, maintain them at least once a year. HOW TO PUT THEM OUT DO • Turn off gas supply at once • Cover wok with lid or large damp towel(s) • Use dry powder fire extinguisher • Call 995 if fire is out of control DON'T • Pour water into wok • Use water-based fire extinguisher • Try to move wok • Use ill-fitting lid, or small towel

"The town council and HDB are working closely with SCDF to ensure the site is safe," said Mr Masagos, who is MP for Tampines GRC.

"The various government agencies and the Merchant Association are working to extend help to the affected food stall operators."

The coffee shop was preparing to welcome patrons back to dine in on Aug 10. But Mr Tan said that the stallholders expect they will not be able to reopen for business for at least a month. "It's unfortunate that this had to happen, but there's nothing else we can do," he said.