EFFORT IN TRAINING STAFF

As an engineering company, we invest in the best machines, we invest in new technologies and we have programs to make sure that you're running optimally. But how about your best asset, your most valuable asset, your people? How much attention are you placing on this asset? It is very important that the leaders at the top... really look into how much time and effort (you are) putting into training your people. Is this even an agenda on your monthly meeting?