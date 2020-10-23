Worker taken to hospital after crane he was working in toppled

SINGAPORE - A worker was taken to hospital on Thursday afternoon (Oct 22) after the crane he was working on fell.

The crane, which was attached to a lorry, had been raised to a height of about four storeys for the worker to carry out tree pruning works in the carpark next to Block 828 Yishun Street 81.

While the crane was lowered, it started to topple when it was between three and four storeys high, said Nee Soon Town Council on Friday.

The worker was strapped to the crane when it fell to the ground. He had bruises from the fall and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at about 3.55pm.

Nee Soon Town Council said that the worker was "given the all clear" and also given five days of medical leave.

The town council said that it will continue to follow up with the worker to provide assistance if needed.

"We are currently working with the contractor to look into this case," it said.

In September, the Ministry of Manpower and the Workplace Safety and Health Council said that there were fewer workplace injuries in the first six months of the year.

The number of workplace injuries fell by nearly a quarter from 6,630 between January and June last year to 4,996 in the same period this year.