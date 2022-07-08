Worker dies in forklift accident at Choa Chu Kang BTO site

A construction worker died in a forklift accident yesterday at a Build-To-Order (BTO) project site in Choa Chu Kang, taking the total number of workplace deaths here this year to 29.

This is the third fatal workplace accident to occur at a BTO project site since the start of the year and the fourth involving a forklift, and it comes as workplace safety issues have come under close scrutiny.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the accident occurred in Keat Hong Link, where the upcoming 571-unit Keat Hong Verge BTO project is located.

The worker, a 35-year-old Indian national, was standing on the rear counterweight of a forklift at the worksite while tying an electrical cable onto the side of an overhead beam when the forklift moved backwards suddenly.

This occurred at about 10am, and the worker, employed by Mega Engineering (Singapore), was caught between the forklift's canopy and the beam.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 10.15am.

The worker was unconscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested for a negligent act causing death, police said.

The Straits Times understands that the man is a colleague of the dead worker.

Teambuild Engineering and Construction, the occupier of the worksite, has been ordered to stop all work there. "As a general safety measure, forklifts should only be used for (their) intended purposes," MOM said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Keat Hong Verge is a Housing Board (HDB) development comprising three blocks of two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats. It is expected to be completed this quarter, and be ready for owners to move in by the first quarter of next year.

Teambuild is also the main contractor for at least four other BTO projects, including Northshore Edge in Punggol, Yishun Glen, and the recently launched Grove Spring @ Yishun.

HDB said it will work with Teambuild to assist with investigations.

"Safety is of utmost importance to HDB," said an HDB spokesman.

"We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family and, together with the contractor, we will render support and assistance to them."

The other fatal accidents at BTO sites this year occurred on Feb 23 and March 12.

In the first incident, which occurred at the site of the upcoming Tampines GreenCrest BTO project in Tampines Street 64, a 49-year-old Chinese national died after the forklift he was driving toppled sideways and he was thrown out of the vehicle.

In the second incident, which took place at the Hougang Olive BTO project site in Hougang Avenue 3, a 43-year-old worker, also from China, died after he was struck by a falling steel plate.

Earlier this week, in response to parliamentary questions filed by three MPs, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said enforcement action was taken over more than 9,000 safety breaches between January and June, double that of the same period last year.

This came on the back of more inspections being conducted in higher-risk sectors, such as construction and marine.

Stiffer penalties have also been introduced for companies with poor safety performance and more will be done to tackle the issue upstream, including a review of the current workplace safety and health personnel requirements, and the demerit points system.

A total of 37 workers died in the whole of last year, compared with 30 in 2020 and 39 in 2019.