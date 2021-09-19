Worker dies in Bedok building site incident

A man has died after he was trapped under a concrete pump truck at a construction site.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at about 5.55pm on Friday, an SCDF spokesman said.

The incident occurred at 1 Bedok North Street 2, which is the address of the Bedok ActiveSG Stadium.

SCDF used lifting equipment to extricate the 37-year-old man from under the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said a 26-year-old man has been arrested for a negligent act causing death, and they are investigating.

The Sunday Times understands that investigators from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) were also at the scene.

An MOM spokesman said yesterday that the victim was an Indian construction worker who was acting as a traffic controller near the gate of the worksite.

He was struck when the truck crashed into the gate.

The spokesman added that MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed the occupier - Lum Chang Building Contractors - to stop all vehicular and machinery operations at the worksite.