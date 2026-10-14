Worker dies after tree-felling accident at private property in Katong

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The Ministry of Manpower said that the man was in the middle of tree-felling works when the tree toppled at its base, causing him to fall with the tree.

SINGAPORE – A 38 -year-old Bangladeshi worker has died after a tree-felling accident at a private residence in Katong on the afternoon of Oct 13 .

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Oct 14, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a work-related incident in Cranborne Road at around 2.35pm on Oct 13.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement that the man was in the middle of tree-felling works when the tree toppled at its base, causing him to fall with the tree.

He was then taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital , where he later died, the authorities added.

The police said that based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect any foul play.

Police and MOM are investigating the incident.

In its statement, the ministry said employers should ensure that a suitable assessment of the tree and work methods is conducted before tree-felling works begin.

They should also ensure that the work is done by trained workers, in accordance with established safe work procedures.

MOM said the man is employed by Soh & Tan Enterprises, adding that the company has been instructed to cease all tree-felling activities involving tree climbing, pending investigations.

A spokeswoman for Soh & Tan Enterprises told ST that the worker had been with the company for “a few years”. He worked as a tree climber at the site, and was responsible for the pruning and cutting of trees.

He was wearing a safety harness during the operations, the spokeswoman said.

The company is arranging a funeral for the worker and is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigations, she added.

In its mid-year Workplace Safety and Health Report on Sept 8, MOM said more people had died from injuries sustained at work in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in the previous year.

Singapore’s workplace fatality rate in the first six months of 2026 rose to 1.1 deaths per 100,000 workers, up from 0.97 the year before.