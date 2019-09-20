Worker dies after steel plate falls on him at condo work site

A 25-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker died after a steel plate fell on him at a condominium work site on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Manpower has issued an order to stop the use and movement of all heavy machinery at the Hougang work site where the accident happened.

The ministry is investigating it.

The condo builder is Florence Developer, while Tiong Aik Construction occupied the site and Dsoon Engineering is the dead man's employer, said the ministry.

The Florence Residences work site in Hougang Avenue 2 is slated to have nine 18-storey blocks that are scheduled to be completed in March 2022, said Tiong Aik's website.

A video of the accident circulating online shows workers using an excavator to lift the steel plate in a bid to rescue the man.

Dsoon Engineering declined to comment when contacted.

In the first half of this year, 17 workers died in workplace accidents, compared with 18 in the same period last year. The whole of last year saw 41 such cases.

The goal is to reduce Singapore's workplace death rate to less than one per 100,000 by 2028.

Clement Yong